Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 15,560 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Federated Investors worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FII. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FII opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $36.91.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. Federated Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Federated Investors news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

