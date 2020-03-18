Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $412.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.