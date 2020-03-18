Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 185.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.62.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

