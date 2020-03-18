Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 133.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of PC Connection worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in PC Connection by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.16 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNXN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

