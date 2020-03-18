Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 139.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 804,833 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 450,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $208.42 million, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, CEO Richard B. Hancock bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $183,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

