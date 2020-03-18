Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of GCO opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.70 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

