Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 46,521 CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,521 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of CommVault Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $66.86.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

