Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 26,763 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Plexus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.95. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

