Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 54,026 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 237,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 171,181 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 20.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 47.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 93,742 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $807.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.65%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van purchased 10,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 5,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 400,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,242.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

