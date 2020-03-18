Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases 76,595 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,595 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $286.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 22,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

