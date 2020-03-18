Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases 22,742 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Marten Transport worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 0.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Marten Transport by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marten Transport by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $931.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

