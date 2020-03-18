Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 345,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Kosmos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,943,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 805.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 49,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 247,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Sterin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

KOS stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.05%. This is a positive change from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

