Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after buying an additional 212,745 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $244,081.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,527,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,049,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $632,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,262 shares of company stock worth $12,510,495 over the last 90 days. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

