Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Allegheny Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 226,207 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,414,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,667,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,459,000 after acquiring an additional 336,995 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 169,514 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,431,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 144,339 shares during the period.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

NYSE:ATI opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.