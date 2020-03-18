Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $85.05 and a 52-week high of $186.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.83.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

