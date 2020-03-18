Oxford Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,782 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Mimecast worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Mimecast by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 551,849 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mimecast by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mimecast from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

MIME stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.09, a PEG ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,730 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

