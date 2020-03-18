Oxford Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37,827 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,970 shares of company stock worth $22,189,135. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.72. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

