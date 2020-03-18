Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $2.15 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.12. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $77.03 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.