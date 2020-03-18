Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $2.11 Million in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.29% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BJRI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Lynds acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gregory Levin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $247.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

