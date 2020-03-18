Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $1.90 Million in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cosan by 38.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 82,219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan by 41.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

CZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

CZZ opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Cosan Ltd has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

