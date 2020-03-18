Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 162.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

Shares of TROW opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

