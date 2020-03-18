Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,453,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,666,000 after purchasing an additional 244,772 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 122,616 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

