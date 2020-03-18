Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $2.03 Million Stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,159 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.60% of Puma Biotechnology worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBYI shares. ValuEngine raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

