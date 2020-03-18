Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,195 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of NIC worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in NIC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NIC by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIC by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Several analysts have commented on EGOV shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

