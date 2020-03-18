Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,852 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.40% of The Hackett Group worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 253,162 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after buying an additional 132,114 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $298.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HCKT. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

