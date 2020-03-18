Oxford Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,562 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 5,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

In related news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBX opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

