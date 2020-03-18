Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,046 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Payments by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,675,000 after buying an additional 857,239 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 926.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,261,000 after buying an additional 813,204 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Global Payments by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after buying an additional 718,565 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,126,000 after buying an additional 594,927 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPN opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $132.23 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

