Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,127 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

