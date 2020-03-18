Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,795 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

