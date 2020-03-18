Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 30,774 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

OC stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

