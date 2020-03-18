Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 229 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Atlassian by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.11. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $156.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average is $130.57.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

