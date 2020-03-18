Oxford Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $208,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,416,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,808 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

