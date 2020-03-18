Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires 66,039 Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 352.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.22% of Trueblue worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 79,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 574,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Trueblue Inc has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $485.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trueblue’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBI. ValuEngine cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

