Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Glenn W. Snoke Acquires 600 Shares

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Glenn W. Snoke acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,596 shares in the company, valued at $378,483. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $144.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orrstown Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

