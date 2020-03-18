Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) CEO Mark R. Stauffer Buys 6,500 Shares

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) CEO Mark R. Stauffer purchased 6,500 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $11,180.00.

ORN opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.99.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

