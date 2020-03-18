On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has been trending negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a media sentiment score of -2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:OTIV opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.