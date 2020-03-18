OmiseGO Market Cap Tops $63.17 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00008749 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, Kucoin, Kyber Network and GOPAX. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $63.17 million and approximately $99.45 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Independent Reserve, DDEX, Bancor Network, IDCM, FCoin, AirSwap, IDAX, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Liqui, Ethfinex, C2CX, BitMart, Bit-Z, COSS, Tokenomy, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, IDEX, CoinEx, OKEx, BitBay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, Upbit, CoinExchange, Crex24, CoinBene, Mercatox, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Ovis, Bittrex, Bitbns, Coinnest, TDAX, Exmo, DragonEX, Poloniex, Koinex, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, ABCC, Binance, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Tidex, Coinrail, BX Thailand, Livecoin, BigONE, ZB.COM, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Hotbit, Neraex, Kucoin, Gate.io, Iquant, DigiFinex, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Coinone, B2BX, BitForex and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

