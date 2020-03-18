nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.62

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 1801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. CL King started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

