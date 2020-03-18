Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,125.

Pentti Olavi Karkkainen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Pentti Olavi Karkkainen purchased 24,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00.

NVA stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Nuvista Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$5.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$4.25 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.80.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

