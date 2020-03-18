NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New $56,000 Investment in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $93.65 and a 12 month high of $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $76,389.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,783 shares of company stock worth $3,126,759. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.