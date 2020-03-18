Nulegacy Gold Corp (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter Acquires 360,000 Shares of Stock

Nulegacy Gold Corp (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter purchased 360,000 shares of Nulegacy Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,603,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$304,140.16.

Albert Matter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Albert Matter bought 50,000 shares of Nulegacy Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,500.00.

NUG stock opened at C$0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 55.40 and a current ratio of 56.38. Nulegacy Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

