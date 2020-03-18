Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NVAX stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Novavax by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 19,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

