Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 504.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 46,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

PANW stock opened at $141.56 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $133.84 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day moving average is $222.02.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.