Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 605 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in L3Harris by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in L3Harris by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $168.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.07. L3Harris has a one year low of $149.21 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

