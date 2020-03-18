Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 242.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,471 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.