Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a price objective (down from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.65.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.