Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Down 16.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) traded down 16.8% during trading on Monday after Imperial Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.50. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Northern Oil & Gas traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79, 7,456,317 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 6,990,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 3,364,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,786,080.00. Insiders purchased 10,947,863 shares of company stock worth $16,217,332 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 141.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 107,052 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 1,798.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares during the period.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

