Nomura Initiates Coverage on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $32.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J William Gurley acquired 250,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,219.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,647. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

