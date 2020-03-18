Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,229 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 in the last ninety days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.