Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Aptiv by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.55.

NYSE:APTV opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.